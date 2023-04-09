Drake‘s latest single, “Search & Rescue,” is dominating the streaming charts, especially on Spotify. On the track, which was co-produced by longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib and Lil Yachty, the certified lover boys shows that he can still make a splash independently. That impact is showing up on the charts.

According to Pop Crave, “Search & Rescue” has debuted at No. 1 on US Spotify. The song reportedly earned over 2.43 million streams. The platform also revealed that the song also found a home on the streaming giant’s global chart opening up at the No. 4 spot with 4.63 million plays.

The songs rounding out the top five spots are “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen at No. 2, “Kill Bill” by SZA at No. 3, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress featuring Ice Spice at No. 4, and “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado featuring Peso Pluma.

When “Search & Rescue” was released, fans called out the rapper for stepping back into his ‘Sassy Drake’ persona, as the track features samples of his longtime foe Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In the clip, Kardashian talks about her and Kanye West’s divorce.

Although Drake’s father insists that “it’s just a song” and not a direct diss to the Yeezy designer, fans find that hard to believe.