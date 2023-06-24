By now, Drake fans are used to the “Spin Bout U” rapper dropping projects with little to no promotion. His most recent solo album Honestly, Nevermind arrived over a year ago with less than 24 hours notice. But today (June 24), Drizzy isn’t dropping an album, a mixtape, an EP, or even a single. His latest project comes in the form of a poetry book.

Drake has teamed up with songwriter Kenza Samir, who has co-writing credits on some of Drizzy’s songs to create a book called Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness By Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham.

The book, which was announced yesterday, will be available for purchase today at 1 p.m. EST at Drake’s official online merchandiser, drakerelated.

Not a lot is known about the book at the time of writing, however, Drake’s cryptic teasers has fans abuzz.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he said.

While the project seems to be arriving on short notice, Drake first teased the book during his Table For One radio show on SiriusXM last year.

“Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year,” he said, “we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book.”

Though, the book is finally arriving over a year after the initial announcement.

You can get a sneak peek at the cover art above.