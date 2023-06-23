It’s a busy and exciting time in the NBA right now. Over the past few days, there were major trades involving Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porziņģis, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul. All that was leading up to yesterday’s NBA Draft, the headline of which was the unsurprising decision by the San Antonio Spurs to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick.

Gradey Dick also made headlines for his dazzling red outfit before getting selected at No. 13 by the Toronto Raptors (a pretty good pick, in our opinion). After donning his Raptors hat and shaking Adam Silver’s hand, Dick’s mind was on Drake.

In a post-draft press conference, Dick was asked about Drake and he said, “Gotta get out there, see Drake. I haven’t seen him a bunch, but I’m looking forward to that. [Becoming boys with Drake], that’s the goal. I need him to wear my jersey. That’s how I know [I’ve made it]. That’s my priority.”

"I need him to wear my jersey…" 🤣 Gradey Dick, the newest member of the @Raptors, on becoming friends with Drake 🔊#NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC/ESPN. pic.twitter.com/h5HaA1KWFJ — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

Now, it appears their friendship is off to a good start: a video shared by the Raptors shows an excited Dick smiling shortly after getting followed on Instagram by Drake.

Drake will surely be happy to see Dick suit up for Toronto: Per our draft analysis, “This is a good value and a good fit. Dick is one of the best shooters in the class with good size for a wing and the ability to move off the ball and shoot on the move. Defensively, he probably won’t be a big plus, but Dick improved as the season went along, and Toronto’s roster could use the infusion of floor spacing.”