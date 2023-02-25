Drake and 21 Savage are still riding the highs of their critically-acclaimed collaborative album, Her Loss. Today (February 24), the duo has shared their new video for “Spin Bout U,” a fan favorite from the album.

In the video for the romantic anthem, 21 and Drake are seen spoiling their women on a luxurious yacht. Midway through, the beat slowly warps, as it is implied the two have been drugged. Shortly after, the rappers are tied up and a group of ladies make their way throughout the boat, grabbing jewels, guns, and more.

With plot twists and unpredictable turns throughout, the video is very cinematic, which marks another high point in the cannon of Drake and 21 Savage visuals. Which, if the rumors of an imminent retirement are true, makes for a hell of a way to go out.

These rumors were fueled by an interview Drake did with Lil Yachty for the latter’s FUTUREMOOD sunglasses brand.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just want to like… I feel like, maybe we talked about this the other day….” he said. “… but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

You can check out the “Spin Bout U” video above.