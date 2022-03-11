Earlier this month, Drake sought a restraining order against a woman who, for lack of a better phrase, just won’t leave him alone. Back in 2017, 29-year-old Mesha Collins was arrested for trespassing after she broke into the rapper’s home where she allegedly stole bottles of water, Pepsi, and Sprite. She was also found wearing one of Drake’s hoodies. Despite being convicted of the charges, Collins would reportedly continue to make visits to Drake’s house following the 2017 arrest. More recently, she allegedly sent threatening emails to Drake with one telling him to “put a bullet through your head now b*tch.” All of this prompted him to request the restraining order.

Thankfully for Drake, that order was granted to him. According to HipHopDX (who cites RadarOnline), a judge approved the order and it extends to Drake’s son Adonis and his parents Sandy and Dennis Graham. The exact terms of the restraining order are unknown at the moment, but it’s not the first one that’s been placed on Collins. Following her 2017 arrest, Collins was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Drake, his home, his family, and his workplace.

The approved restraining order comes after Collins attempted to sue Drake for $4 billion claiming that he defamed her about the trespassing incident through his songs and posts on Instagram. However, her lawsuit was thrown out after Drake proved that he did not know it was Collins that broke into his home until he received the $4 billion lawsuit.