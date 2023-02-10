We are now just days away from Super Bowl LVII, the biggest game of the NFL season that’s going down this weekend on February 12. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the league championship, and Drake (a frequent high-stakes gambler) has picked who he thinks is going to win… or at least which team he has put nearly $1 million in bets on.

On Instagram yesterday (February 9), Drake showed off a series of bets he made on the big game, including putting $700,000 on the Chiefs to win. HE also bet on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to score touchdowns, and for Travis Kelce to win the game’s MVP award. In total, he placed $960,000 in bets.

Drake wrote alongside his post, “My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake [fingers crossed emoji] [smiling devil emoji] pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none [face blowing smoke emoji].”

Believe it or not, this is actually lighter than Drake went on bets for last year’s Super Bowl: For the 2022 game, he placed $1.26 million million in wagers.

Meanwhile, he recently bet on Argentina to win the World Cup, and while they did win, Drake actually lost his bet thanks to some fine print.