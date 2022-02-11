Drake’s gambling history is sort of infamous at this point, as he’s willing to lay out huge sums on the outcomes of everything from basketball games to roulette spins, getting lucky and losing in more-or-less equal measure. Naturally, with Super Bowl LVI kicking off this Sunday, he’s got a lot of money on the line, posting screenshots of his online wagers to Instagram. In total, he’s got $1.26 million (in Bitcoin, no less) riding on the outcome, split across three bets.

He’s got $472,364 on the Los Angels Rams to win outright over the Cincinnati Bengals, while two prop bets posit his friend, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., to receive for more than 62.5 receiving yards ($393,636) and score at least one touchdown ($393,636). They’re all relatively safe bets, with payouts of $713,244, $712,457, and $846,288, respectively — the Rams have the hometown advantage, after all, and ODB has been relatively solid all season despite tearing his left ACL during the 2020 season (something Drake can relate to).

However, should he hit on all three, he’s looking at just about doubling his money ($2,271,989), so they aren’t bad bets either. His post explained the rationale behind them with the caption, “All bets are in on the family.” The rapper, like much of the country, will be tuned in with crossed fingers this Sunday.