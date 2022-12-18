World Cup fans (and sports fans in general) can finally sigh in relief: Argentina has broken the “Drake Curse” and won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But that’s where Drake‘s luck ends.

After it was announced that the Canadian rap star would be betting around $1 million on Argentina in their game against France for the World Cup finals, fans were immediately put on edge. But have no fear. Argentina beat France, which would be great for the rapper. Unfortunately he still wound up losing due to a technicality: Drake bet the Latin American country would win before halftime, but he lost thanks to France’s Kylian Mbappé’s last-minute goal before the penalty shootout.

Drake lost his $1M #FIFAWorldCup bet due to Kylian Mbappé’s last-minute goal before the penalty shootout. pic.twitter.com/MyAlzz561d — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2022

The match ended 3-3 after extra time as Argentina went head to head in a dramatic shootout, winning it 4-2.

For years, a curse has seemed to follow the rapper whenever he expresses his love for certain athletes or teams. He has a terrible track record for making sporting bets — one of the few things he doesn’t appear to be good at.

There have been quite a few notable moments in sports history where specific teams and athletes have fallen victim to the “Drake curse,” including The University of Alabama, who lost 44-16 to the Clemson Tigers after the rapper shared a video working out while wearing a hoodie in Roll Tide support. Then there’s Conor McGregor, who lost his fight in a fourth round submission to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after McGregor shared a picture with him in 2018.