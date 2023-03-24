The Ticketmaster hate train just boarded another fan group, Drake fans. Although the live event and ticketing conglomerate is reportedly working on a transparency initiative to outline what fees patrons are paying for, that isn’t enough for the “Rich Flex” rapper’s fans.

According to the Toronto Star, the company is being accused of price gouging. To be more specific, in the newly filed class action lawsuit in the recording artist’s home country, Canada, prospective concertgoers are alleging that Ticketmaster is intentionally spiking the cost of his It’s All A Blur Tour. When the tour was initially announced, fans took to social media to share in their excitement of the moment. However, that all changed when ticket prices were revealed reaching into the thousands.

The suit filed by the law firm LPC Advocat Inc. on behalf of a Montreal man, documents that the name purchased two “Official Platinum” tickets at $789.54 each for the rapper’s July 14 show at the Bell Centre. Then after checking back the very next day those same tickets dropped about $350.

Inside of the document, LPC Advocat Inc. alleges Ticketmaster is “intentionally misleads consumers for their own financial gain.” Later in the suit, the firm notes, “The tickets advertised and sold as ‘Official Platinum’ are neither ‘premium tickets’ nor ‘some of the best seats in the house’ and are, in fact, just regular tickets sold by Ticketmaster at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith.”

Ticketmaster has not issued a public statement on the matter.