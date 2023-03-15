Tour ticket prices have become one of the hottest discussions online in the past month, as Ticketmaster responded to accusations of unfair business practices by rolling out new policies and highly anticipated tours like Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour have put those policies to the test.

A new hot commodity tour was announced yesterday, and it looks like fans will continue to be unhappy about pricing. Drake and 21 Savage, who teamed up on last year’s album, Her Loss, announced the North American dates of their It’s All A Blur Tour kicking off in June. However, upon seeing the prices — which some fans are reporting to be as high as $1,000 — fans are balancing their “wants and needs” to decide if this particular “rich flex” is worth the cost.

IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR@Drake & @21savage @CashApp card presale starts this Wednesday, 3/15/23. Anyone 13 and up in the US can sign up now for access. This Thursday, 3/16/23, presale tickets are available through @Sprite Tickets on sale this Friday, 3/17/23! pic.twitter.com/xPVFXJu3Si — Drake Related (@drakerelated) March 13, 2023

Drake concert tickets 1k for a seat??? He better sit in my lap and sing in my ears 😭😭🤦🏻‍♂️ — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) March 14, 2023

Of course, most of those tweeting seem to be reporting much more reasonable prices — around $400 or so — but that’s still a stretch if you consider the 20-something target demo and… well, everything going on in the world right now.

Me thinking imma get Drake tickets for $250 pic.twitter.com/eQhIJHZbsh — BETHANY🖤 (@MISSBETHANYMAE) March 15, 2023

me after buying drake tickets pic.twitter.com/eGLj2AyHgH — bianka (@biankaflores_) March 14, 2023

$200+ for nosebleed drake tickets is criminal…. TICKETMASTER YOU WILL CRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/NTd2t5eFCF — yassmin ♥ (@yassminziad) March 15, 2023

Drake ticket prices are wild for the Atlanta show. I didn’t even pay this to see Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/RbZAMOHd8i — … (@Iamnishhh) March 15, 2023

Drake's tour tickets Cashapp Presale just dropped on Ticketmaster Retail Official Price Range📍 $220 balcony

$400 lodge

$450-$500 general admission Cashapp stated previously tickets started at $69.99 pic.twitter.com/oKIL30b0wT — SOUND (@itsavibe) March 15, 2023

If y’all thought i was lying about the drake tickets pic.twitter.com/UeRFYzDBkF — da biggest brat (@_readyORnot) March 15, 2023

Of course, Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system changes the prices of tickets based on demand, so it makes sense that one of the biggest superstars on the planet — who hasn’t toured since 2018, by the way — would be one of the most demanded tickets on the market. When the general sale opens up, things could get better, since there will be more tickets available — or they could get a lot worse since everyone who missed out on the presale will be even more determined to get their hands on them.