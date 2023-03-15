drake her loss
Drake And 21 Savage Tour Ticket Prices Are Reportedly As High As $1,000 And Fans Are Dismayed

Tour ticket prices have become one of the hottest discussions online in the past month, as Ticketmaster responded to accusations of unfair business practices by rolling out new policies and highly anticipated tours like Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour have put those policies to the test.

A new hot commodity tour was announced yesterday, and it looks like fans will continue to be unhappy about pricing. Drake and 21 Savage, who teamed up on last year’s album, Her Loss, announced the North American dates of their It’s All A Blur Tour kicking off in June. However, upon seeing the prices — which some fans are reporting to be as high as $1,000 — fans are balancing their “wants and needs” to decide if this particular “rich flex” is worth the cost.

Of course, most of those tweeting seem to be reporting much more reasonable prices — around $400 or so — but that’s still a stretch if you consider the 20-something target demo and… well, everything going on in the world right now.

Of course, Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system changes the prices of tickets based on demand, so it makes sense that one of the biggest superstars on the planet — who hasn’t toured since 2018, by the way — would be one of the most demanded tickets on the market. When the general sale opens up, things could get better, since there will be more tickets available — or they could get a lot worse since everyone who missed out on the presale will be even more determined to get their hands on them.

