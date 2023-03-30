Here Are The Dreamville Fest Set Times For 2023

The 2023 Dreamville Festival kicks off this weekend and whether you’re attending in person or watching it online, Uproxx has you covered on the set times for your favorite artists, which you can find below.

The Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina doors will open at 12 noon on both days; Usher is headlining Saturday’s festivities at 9:30 pm, while J. Cole and Drake’s joint headlining set on Sunday will be slightly earlier, at 9:15. The smaller festival also has the benefit of being able to program nearly every set with enough time to set just about all of them (provided they all begin and end on time), with plenty of time to get from Burna Boy to Cole and Drake.

Funnily enough, it looks like Lil Durk and Usher are a little closer together, but it does make you wonder how much overlap those fanbases have. If you’re watching online via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or on Prime Video, you won’t have to worry about this stuff, obviously.

In addition to the usual Dreamville roster mainstays like Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and Omen, the lineup also includes fan faves like Baby Tate, City Girls, GloRilla, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Lil Durk, Mario, Sean Paul, SiR, Summer Walker, and Waka Flock Flame. Check out the set times below.

