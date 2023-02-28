How To Get Tickets For Dreamville Fest 2023

The Dreamville Festival gets bigger and better every year and 2023 is no exception. J. Cole’s little label-that-could recently announced the lineup for its third iteration and it’s kind of a doozy. Not only will Usher headline the first night fresh off of his hot Las Vegas residency, but J. Cole has recruited co-headliner Drake to help him close out the festival — a connection that longtime fans of both will surely appreciate.

In addition to the usual gang — Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and Omen — the remaining lineup is a millennial dream come true, with plenty of Gen Z faves in the mix as well. Big-name stars of yesteryear like Mario, Sean Paul, and Waka Flocka Flame have been paired with contemporary heavy hitters such as Baby Tate, Burna Boy, City Girls, GloRilla, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Lil Durk, SiR, and Summer Walker. The fest also highlights rising stars like Arya Starr, Jordan Ward, Marqus Clae, Reuben Vincent, and Victony for a truly well-rounded experience.

The festival returns to Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 1 and 2. You can check out last year’s highlights below. Dreamville Fest 2022 was headlined by J. Cole and Lil Baby and featured performances from DJ Drama (with Jeezy, Lil Wayne, and T.I.), Ja Rule & Ashanti, Wale, and Wizkid.

For ticketing information, head to dreamvillefest.com.

