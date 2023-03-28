The 2023 Dreamville Festival kicks off this weekend at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina with Drake headlining alongside Dreamville team captain J. Cole and a slew of hip-hop’s hottest names in tow beside the label’s roster. If you’re not in NC and feeling the FOMO, don’t worry, though — fans will be able to catch all the action from home courtesy of a livestream, just like last year .

How To Watch Dreamville Festival 2023 Online

The festival will once again stream live via Twitch on the Amazon Music channel. It will also stream via Prime Video, so you can download either app to watch the performances from the likes of Baby Tate, Burna Boy, City Girls, GloRilla, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Lil Durk, Mario, Sean Paul, Summer Walker, Usher, Waka Flocka Flame, and the Dreamville crew.

The co-headlining set featuring both Drake and J. Cole shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans. The two rappers (who were both influenced by North Carolina group Little Brother) have expressed support for each other repeatedly throughout their careers. From collaborating on “In The Morning” from Cole’s 2010 mixtape Friday Night Lights to taking turns praising each other’s rap skills and impact on the genre to Drake even showing up at Cole’s basketball games, the two have shared a friendly relationship over the years, even though they are ostensibly rivals for the top spot. And at least Drake’s appearance won’t be likely to disappoint fans like the last time he headlined a festival.

You can find Amazon Music’s Twitch channel here.