This weekend sees the fifth and final Dreamville Festival, curated by J. Cole and the Dreamville team. But Raleigh, North Carolina, won’t go long without any viral moments: the Raleigh News & Observer reports that city officials have announced a four-year deal for a new music festival at Dorothea Dix Park.

“We’re going to be here for years to come,” Dreamville and Live Nation festival producer Sascha Stone Guttfreund told the publication. “This is a multi-year deal, and we’re so excited to be working with the city of Raleigh together on something new and exciting, and to continue to build on this incredible thing that we’ve done over the years.”

No specific details were given about the new festival, other than Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David saying that “we’re going to continue on the same path that’s been successful for us. Our consumers have told us what they like, and we’re going to try to provide that to them for the next four years.”

J. Cole has “his hands all over” the new festival, according to Adams-David. “We’re using the Dreamville label to a certain extent, [so] he will obviously be involved. Whether or not he headlines. That’s probably not going to be an occurrence, but he is a local resident. He is totally committed to this community, and he is totally committed to this festival.”

Dreamville Festival 2025 includes headlining sets from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, and GloRilla, among many others, as well as a plethora of free events. You can find more information here.