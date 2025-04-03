The Most Viral Moments From Five Years Of Dreamville Festival

In just a couple of days, J. Cole and the Dreamville crew will open the doors to kick off what will be the fifth and final Dreamville Festival. The mostly annual showcase, which missed two years duo to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, grew to be a family affair between the Dreamville family, their die-hard fans, and the team’s favorite artists in a given year. Through five festivals over seven years, Dreamville Festival became the destination for the perfect festival experience: great music, great food, great events, and great energy all surrounded by great people who love music just as much as the person standing next to them in the crowd. Since its inception in 2019, Dreamville Festival has produced many moments that will forever define its legacy. Many of them feature J. Cole in some capacity, but others are from Dreamville signees and artists from outside the Dreamville bubble who understood the assignment for the festival. So, as we prepare to say goodbye to Dreamville’s beloved festival, let’s take a trip through the past and look back at the most viral moments from Dreamville’s five festivals.

J. Cole’s Performs “Love Yourz” As A Nipsey Hussle Tribute (2019) The second-ever Dreamville Festival was supposed to be a celebratory affair for hip-hop and music altogether, but just days prior, tragedy struck with the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle. At the 2019 Dreamville Festival, Cole performed his 2014 Forest Hills Drive standout “Love Yourz” as tribute to Nipsey. “I gotta take time on stage and acknowledge someone who had a huge impact on the community, on the f*ckin’ world,” he said on stage before performing the record as images and videos of Nipsey shined on a screen behind Cole. It was later revealed that Cole and Nipsey were planning to collaborate at some point in 2019. DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Celebration With Lil Wayne, Jeezy, And T.I. (2022) In 2022, DJ Drama and the Dreamville team connected for the surprise D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape which spawned the fan-favorite “Stick” and other highlights like J. Cole’s “Heavens EP.” DJ Drama would get to spotlight his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series just days later at the 2022 Dreamville Festival with a setlist that included guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. for a classic southern rap set. Having Lil Wayne and T.I. on stage at the same time was a big moment as they had beef dating back to 2016 following T.I. taking issue with Wanye’s comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. Despite that, it was no hard feelings onstage between the rappers. “Shout out to the motherf*ckin’ King T.I. you already know what it is,” Weezy said on stage. “That’s my real motherf*ckin’ brother right there. That’s my motherf*ckin’ daughter’s uncle, y’all don’t even understand, man.”

JID’s First Performance Of “Stick” (2022) Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape produced a massive hit with JID and J. Cole’s “Stick” featuring Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes. Truthfully, Dreamville’s head honcho wasn’t needed for the record, as JID and Kenny Mason bring all the required energy and chaos for this raucous track. Released just days before the 2022 Dreamville Festival, JID delivered his first live performance of the song, and the exchange of energy between the Atlanta rapper and the crowd was incredible. Mosh pits erupted in all corners of the crowd as fans just had to go wild and let loose as the song blared from the stage. J. Cole And Drake’s Co-Headlining Set (2023) While J. Cole and Drake’s friendship goes back to the late 2000s, fans didn’t get to see it live heavily in the public eye until 2023. It was highlighted by their “First Person Shooter” collaboration that arrived that fall, but months prior, Drake and Cole put on the show of a lifetime when they co-headlined the final set of the 2023 Dreamville Festival. Drake performed smash hits like “Sicko Mode,” “God’s Plan,” and “Nonstop,” favorites like “Know Yourself,” “Marvin’s Room,” and “Headlines.” They also brought out GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage. Cole, on the other hand, brought out his Dreamville labelmates to grace the stage with him and performed records like “G.O.M.D,” “Love Yourz,” “A Lot,” and “No Role Modelz.”

Usher’s Beyoncé April Fool’s Prank (2023) Dreamville Fest fell on April Fool’s Day in 2023, so it was only right that someone took advantage of the comedic holiday for entertainment purposes, right? Correct! That person would be Usher, who decided to use his headlining set on day one to momentarily trick the crowd into thinking that he brought out Beyoncé as a guest for the night. “Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only — Beyoncé,” Usher said before mischievously saying, “April Fools.” The prank got a good laugh from fans in attendance and at home, making for a moment that added to a great set from Usher led by performances of “Lovers And Friends,” “My Boo,” “You Make Me Wanna…”, and “Yeah!” J. Cole’s Star-Studded Headlining Set With Lil Yachty, Central Cee, Lil Durk, 6lack & More (2024) The 2024 Dreamville Festival will always be remembered for reasons that have nothing to do with music. We’ll get into that in a second, but first, there was a performance worth remembering from last year’s festival — that being J. Cole’s headlining set. As Dreamville’s lead artist, it’s important that the label’s annual showcase go out with a bang and Cole decided that the way to ensure that in 2024 was by highlighting the many epic collaborations in his career. That’s why he resurfaced collaborations with the likes of Jeremih (“Planez”), 6lack, (“Pretty Little Fears”), Benny the Butcher (“Johnny P’s Caddy”), Lil Yachty (“The Secret Recipe”), Central Cee (“H.Y.B.”), Lil Durk (“All My Life”), and more. Cole’s set was a beautiful presentation of selflessness and one that should’ve been the most memorable moment of the night.