Times are good for Apple fans. Earlier this week, the company announced a crop of new product iterations. Most notable are the AirPods Pro 3 headphones, a few different models of Apple Watch, and a handful of new iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The unveilings have been this week’s biggest tech news and Apple made it even bigger in partnership with Dua Lipa, for a new “Shot On iPhone” campaign.

Lipa partnered with Apple for a new video, which was filmed on the iPhone 17 Pro, that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Radical Optimism Tour. It starts with Dua waking up and getting ready on the morning of a concert. From there, she heads to soundcheck and prepares for the evening with her team. Then, there’s the concert footage, which really shows off what the new device is capable of. Of particular note is the camera’s 8-times zoom capabilities, which even at its maximum captures some impressive on-stage detail.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, says in a statement of the new phone, “iPhone 17 Pro is by far the most powerful iPhone we’ve ever made, with a stunning new design rebuilt from the inside out to maximize performance and deliver an enormous leap in battery life. With three 48MP Fusion cameras, a new Center Stage front camera experience, and pro-level video features, the creative opportunities are endless. iPhone 17 Pro sets a new standard for the smartphone industry and is a massive upgrade for our most demanding users.”

Check out the video here.