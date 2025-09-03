Dua Lipa has been on her Radical Optimism Tour for a minute now, but until recently, all of the dates have been overseas. That changed this past weekend, though, when Lipa brought the tour to North America for the first time with a run of Toronto concerts.

The setlist for the first night (via setlist.fm) naturally pulled from her two most recent albums, Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism. She packed a lot of big show-stoppers into her encore: “New Rules,” “Dance The Night,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Houdini.”

She also has a handful of tour pop-up stores opening across the US over the next month-plus, so learn more about those here.

Check out the setlist and Dua’s upcoming tour dates below.