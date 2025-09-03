Dua Lipa has been on her Radical Optimism Tour for a minute now, but until recently, all of the dates have been overseas. That changed this past weekend, though, when Lipa brought the tour to North America for the first time with a run of Toronto concerts.
The setlist for the first night (via setlist.fm) naturally pulled from her two most recent albums, Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism. She packed a lot of big show-stoppers into her encore: “New Rules,” “Dance The Night,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Houdini.”
She also has a handful of tour pop-up stores opening across the US over the next month-plus, so learn more about those here.
Check out the setlist and Dua’s upcoming tour dates below.
Dua Lipa’s 2025 Tour Setlist: Radical Optimism Tour North America
1. “Training Season”
2. “End of an Era”
3. “Break My Heart”
4. “One Kiss” (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa song)
5. “Whatcha Doing”
6. “Levitating”
7. “These Walls”
8. “I’m Like a Bird” (Nelly Furtado cover)
9. “Maria”
10. “Physical”
11. “Electricity” (Silk City & Dua Lipa song)
12. “Hallucinate”
13. “Illusion”
14. “Falling Forever”
15. “Happy for You”
16. “Love Again”
17. “Anything for Love”
18. “Be the One”
19. “New Rules” (encore)
20. “Dance the Night” (encore)
21. “Don’t Start Now” (encore)
22. “Houdini” (encore)
Dua Lipa’s 2025 Tour Dates: Radical Optimism Tour
09/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/13 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/26 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/01 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/15 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/11 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/12 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/15 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio Morumbis
11/22 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Estadio Nilton Santos
11/25 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos
11/28 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estadio El Campín
12/01 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/02 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/05 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros