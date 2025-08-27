In a few days, a new leg of Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour will descend upon North America, starting with two nights in Toronto at the top of September. To help make the occasion extra special, Lipa has announced today (August 27) that she is also launching a series of Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores, presented by American Express.

All stores will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. These are the cities, dates, and locations:

Chicago, IL – September 6 to 7 at Anthony Gallery (1360 W Lake St.)

Atlanta, GA – September 12 to 13 at Cam Kirk Studios (112 Krog St. NE)

New York, NY – September 17 to 21 at The Hole NYC (312 Bowery)

Dallas, TX – September 27 to 28 at Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St.)

Los Angeles, CA – October 3 to 6 at The Hole LA (844 N La Brea Ave.)

Seattle, WA – October 11 to 12 at River (1927 3rd Ave.)

A press release notes the stores will “offer visitors an immersive retail experience with exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of Dua’s favorite drinks available for sale.” If the pop-up Dua hosted in London a couple months ago is any indication, that drink will be her viral jalapeño pickle cola. At specifically the Los Angeles and New York pop-ups, fans will be able to experience “being inside the music of Radical Optimism, presented in L-ISA Immersive Sound, the ultra-high resolution spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics.”

American Express Platinum Card Members get access to an exclusive perk: early access to the stores for themselves and a guest from 10 to 11 a.m. local time. All eligible Card Members get a dedicated checkout lane, access to buy an exclusive merch item, and a complimentary gift with any purchase made using an eligible Amex card. More information on the perks can be found here.

To get an idea of what the stores might look like and what they may offer, find some photos of the previous London pop-up here. Also check out Dua’s upcoming tour dates below.