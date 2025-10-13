Dua Lipa is in the final stretch of US shows on her Radical Optimism tour, with just a pair of Seattle concerts this week remaining. This past weekend, she took over San Francisco’s Chase Center, but she wasn’t alone.
Routinely throughout the tour, Lipa has performed covers, typically related to either her host city or an artist from the area. She kept the tradition alive on the second SF performance, when she welcomed Green Day icon Billie Joe Armstrong onto the stage. Together, the pair performed “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” Here’s a video.
After Seattle, Dua will take a short break before kicking off a run of South American shows in November.
Find the full Seattle setlist and Dua’s upcoming tour dates below.
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour Setlist: October 12 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA
1. “Training Season”
2. “End of an Era”
3. “Break My Heart”
4. “One Kiss” (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa song)
5. “Whatcha Doing”
6. “Levitating”
7. “These Walls”
8. “Wake Me Up When September Ends” (Green Day cover, with Billie Joe Armstrong)
9. “Maria”
10. “Physical”
11. “Electricity” (Silk City & Dua Lipa song)
12. “Hallucinate”
13. “Illusion”
14. “Falling Forever”
15. “Happy for You”
16. “Love Again”
17. “Anything for Love”
18. “Be the One”
19. “New Rules” (encore)
20. “Dance the Night” (encore)
21. “Don’t Start Now” (encore)
22. “Houdini” (encore)
Dua Lipa’s 2025 Tour Dates: Radical Optimism Tour
10/15 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/11 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/12 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/15 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio Morumbis
11/22 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Área Externa da Farmasi Arena
11/25 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos
11/28 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estadio El Campín
12/01 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/02 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/05 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros