Dua Lipa is in the final stretch of US shows on her Radical Optimism tour, with just a pair of Seattle concerts this week remaining. This past weekend, she took over San Francisco’s Chase Center, but she wasn’t alone.

Routinely throughout the tour, Lipa has performed covers, typically related to either her host city or an artist from the area. She kept the tradition alive on the second SF performance, when she welcomed Green Day icon Billie Joe Armstrong onto the stage. Together, the pair performed “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” Here’s a video.

After Seattle, Dua will take a short break before kicking off a run of South American shows in November.

Find the full Seattle setlist and Dua’s upcoming tour dates below.