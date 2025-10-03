Warning came between two massive moments for Green Day, between 1997’s Nimrod (the album with “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”) and the massive 2004 hit American Idiot. This year, the 2000 album turns 25 years old and Green Day is celebrating with an expansive anniversary reissue, which includes 49 tracks.

Among them is a demo of “Castaway,” which appears on streaming platforms for the first time with this release.

The reissue will be available in a number of configurations, including 5LP and 4CD editions. In addition to a new remaster of the original album, bonus goodies include eight demos, a collection of B-sides and rarities, and a 21-track recording of a 2001 Green Day concert in Tokyo. The LPs included in the Super Deluxe Box Set will be pressed on green galaxy, yellow marble, and orange galaxy vinyl.

Listen to “Castaway (demo)” above and check out the Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklist below.