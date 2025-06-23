Dua Lipa found her way into Charli XCX’s Brat universe when she hopped on a remix of “Talk Talk,” contributing a spoken-word section, speaking French and Spanish, at the end of the song. She later reflected, “Collaborating with Charli on the ‘Talk Talk’ remix with Troye was quite possibly the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s my girl, I just sent her a voicenote and that was it.”

Now, the Venn diagram earned some more overlap: Dua played a couple of shows at Wembley Stadium this past weekend, and at the June 21 concert, she brought Charli out as a surprise guest, to join her in a rendition of “360” (here’s a video).

During the June 20 show, meanwhile, she performed “Hotter Than Hell” for the first time since 2019, saying, “This is the song that got me signed, and it’s the song that started everything. With weather like this, there’s only one song I could do.”

Check out the full setlist (via setlist.fm) below.