Dua Lipa was one of the many guest stars on Charli XCX’s year-defining album Brat and its various remixes, with Dua appearing on a “Talk Talk” remix with Troye Sivan. It was a pretty low-lift collaboration for Lipa, she says.

In a new video from Billboard, Lipa said:

“Collaborating with Charli on the ‘Talk Talk’ remix with Troye was quite possibly the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s my girl, I just sent her a voicenote and that was it.”

In a Billboard interview shared yesterday, Lipa also said of Charli, “I love her so much and she’s always been a really good friend of mine and been so supportive from day one. She deserves all the flowers. She’s worked her arse off, and it’s so beautiful to see her get the recognition she deserves. She’s really stuck to her guns and allowed herself to be creative in her own way, and it’s paid off. That’s the best thing that can ever happen to an artist. She’s so deserving of every moment.”

Lipa also offered an assessment of her own career, saying, “Overall I’m really happy with where I am. I don’t think it really matters in the grand scheme of things where I am, where I want to be and where I’m going. It doesn’t change the way I feel about the record at all.”

Check out the video above.