Earlier this month, Charli XCX posted, “Goodbye forever Brat summer.” She meant that literally. Brat summer is over, but Charli XCX is not done with Brat.
On Thursday morning, September 12, Charli XCX announced Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, a brand-new deluxe version of her ubiquitous June album. The project features a “Talk Talk” remix featuring Troye Sivan, and Dua Lipa makes a subtle but also still awesome appearance by speaking French and Spanish in the outro. It is scientifically impossible not to play this song on a loop.
Around the original release of “Talk Talk” in June, Charli XCX posted a TikTok explaining that the track was inspired by the early days of her romance with The 1975’s George Daniel, her fiancé.
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will kick off their co-headlining Sweat tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, September 14. See all of their upcoming tour dates here.
Listen to “Talk Talk” featuring Troye Sivan above, and check out more about Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat below.
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Album Cover Artwork
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Tracklist
Disc 1
1. “360 Featuring Robyn & Yung Lean”
2. “Track Two”
3. “Track Three”
4. “Track Four”
5. “Talk Talk Featuring Troye Sivan”
6. “Von Dutch A.G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae”
7. “Track Seven”
8. “Track Eight”
9. “Track Nine”
10. “Girl, So Confusing Featuring Lorde”
11. “Track Eleven”
12. “Track Twelve”
13. “Track Thirteen”
14. “Track Fourteen”
15. “Track Fifteen”
16. “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Disc 2
1. “360”
2. “Club Classics”
3. “Sympathy Is A Knife”
4. “I Might Say Something Stupid”
5. “Talk Talk”
6. “Von Dutch”
7. “Everything Is Romantic”
8. “Rewind”
9. “So I”
10. “Girl, So Confusing”
11. “Apple”
12. “B2B”
13. “Mean Girls”
14. “I Think About It All The Time”
15. “365”
16. “Hello Goodbye”
17. “Guess”
18. “Spring Breakers”
Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out 10/11 via Atlantic. Find more information here.