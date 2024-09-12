Earlier this month, Charli XCX posted, “Goodbye forever Brat summer.” She meant that literally. Brat summer is over, but Charli XCX is not done with Brat.

On Thursday morning, September 12, Charli XCX announced Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, a brand-new deluxe version of her ubiquitous June album. The project features a “Talk Talk” remix featuring Troye Sivan, and Dua Lipa makes a subtle but also still awesome appearance by speaking French and Spanish in the outro. It is scientifically impossible not to play this song on a loop.

Around the original release of “Talk Talk” in June, Charli XCX posted a TikTok explaining that the track was inspired by the early days of her romance with The 1975’s George Daniel, her fiancé.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will kick off their co-headlining Sweat tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, September 14. See all of their upcoming tour dates here.

Listen to “Talk Talk” featuring Troye Sivan above, and check out more about Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat below.