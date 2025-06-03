Dua Lipa dominates the pop culture landscape with her music, yes, but she also devotes a lot of energy to her Service95 Book Club podcast, which sees her speaking with authors about their works. That’s going pretty well, too: It was just announced today (June 3) that the show is heading to Spotify in a new deal.

Lipa said in a statement (via Deadline):

“For me, one of the best things about reading is getting to chat with my friends about the book that’s just blown my mind. But surely the ultimate fantasy would be to have the author in the room there with us, answering all our questions about the incredible world they’ve created. Well, I get to live out my fantasy with the Service95 Book Club podcast, where in each episode I share a book I love and I’m joined by the author themselves. As someone who really is obsessed by books, it’s a dream come true.”

Roshni Radia, Audiobooks Editor at Spotify, added, “It’s a genuine thrill to welcome Dua Lipa and the Service95 Book Club to Spotify. Dua’s unique style and clear passion for literature make this a perfect fit for us, and it really showcases the full ecosystem of creative talent on Spotify. We’re excited to see fans of Dua’s music fall in love with this interview series, and then go on to discover new authors whose audiobooks they can listen to right there on Spotify too.”

Lipa also revealed three books she’ll be covering this summer: This House Of Grief by Helen Garner, Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Fearless & Free by Josephine Baker.