Since popping up on the scene in 2019 with his rowdy party singles “Yeh” and “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis-bred Quality Control Music rapper Duke Deuce has long held a reputation for his energetic performances and raucous, unabashed livewire personality. So it’s only natural that for his first single of 2022, Duke teamed up with another rapper with a similar penchant for cutting loose, Maryland punk-rap rebel Rico Nasty, on “Falling Off.”

Over a fitting metal guitar riff that evokes the wild energy of the glam-rock ’80s, the two rappers boast of their inexhaustible energy, scream-rapping, “It ain’t no fallin’ off.” The song’s video, which takes place during a club performance with grimy lighting, opens with a warning for viewers and finds Duke and Rico embracing a pseudo-horror-themed aesthetic, with Duke rocking a Freddy Krueger sweater and a bubble jacket-clad Rico going cutesy-goth, with makeup taken straight out of a Kiss video and utilizing her raspy-voiced “Smack A Bitch” flow to set off her aggressive rhymes.

“Falling Off” is reportedly set to appear on Duke Deuce’s upcoming album, Crunkstar. Stay tuned.

