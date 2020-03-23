Duke Deuce Tells Us Why His ‘Crunk Ain’t Dead’ Movement Is Taking Over Hip-Hop

Just last year, Duke Deuce‘s Memphis Massacre cut “Yeh” hit a million YouTube views in just about 30 days with the encouragement of Cardi B, who called on her more than 60 million Instagram followers to check him out. Now, he’s gone viral for the remix of his song “Crunk Ain’t Dead” featuring hip-hop luminaries Project Pat and Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia, as well as Lil Jon.

Discovered by Migos’ Offset and signed to Quality Control in 2017, the 27-year-old hopes to re-ignite excitement into the city with music made to “jook” and “gangtsa walk” to.

“I don’t think the kids really care much for the flashiness,” he told Uproxx over the phone. “It’s cool and all, but they really want to have. So you got to give them that.”

In the edited conversation below, the up-and-coming artist speaks with Uproxx about connecting with his Three 6 Mafia idols Project Pat and Juicy J, and what it means to resurrect Crunk music with his latest release Memphis Massacre 2.

How does it feel to know Project Pat was down to get on your song and that Juicy J was down to hop on your song?

Well you know I wrote that tune, so I was honored for them to do the remix and it was really like a dream come true.

How did that conversation go whenever you asked them to get on it?

I mean Pat, he always been supportive. I talked to Pat to get to Juicy J, so he hit him up as well. They got a real close relationship. They like brothers, so he hit Juicy up and Juicy said he was with it, and that was that.

The video was dope, it was filmed in Memphis, right?

Yeah, was in Memphis, and it’s crunk. It’s crunk as hell. For real, for real. Like on a whole nother scale. We took it back to the late eighties and nineties. Real, real crunk. We the gangster walking and all that

So this video has a lot of Memphis culture?

Right. A lot.

Now that you have like the song out and people are re-familiarizing themselves with you, what’s coming up next? Are you going to put out another project soon?

Yes. Memphis Massacre 2 is out now.

Being from Memphis, where do you see yourself within the city’s rich history of musicianship?

Well, me I see myself as really the greatest. The greatest to come out within this period and at this moment. It’s going to be someone else to come after me, essentially, but I feel like I’m already making a legendary mark in the game.