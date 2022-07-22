Dvsn has spent the better part of the last year grinding out new music in Atlanta, often with legendary producers and songwriters Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox. As they are now being managed by Love Renaissance, the group’s founder Justice is present most of the time too as dvsn makes what they have alluded to be brutally honest music, to which fans have thrown the toxic allegations their way. Well, the new video for their single “If I Get Caught” may not help.

The visual opens with Daniel Daley, dvsn’s vocalist, leaving his apartment only to be stopped by his girlfriend. She expresses concern about him going out with his friend, played by Mal from New Rory & Mal, who has women around him all the time and Daley attempts to reassure her saying by saying she likes him because he attracts women.

There is a major climax and an even more jarring twist at the end that you simply have to see, but the music video paired with the song seamlessly. “If I Get Caught,” utilizing a Jay-Z “Song Cry” sample, is an attempt at reducing one’s reaction to infidelity with the reminder that it does not mean they are not loved. The song has an anthemic chorus that carries a sense of consensus among men. “If I Get Caught” will surely get the people talking, especially with the tease of their potential next single coming in the credits of the video.

Dvsn is gearing up for their fourth studio album, with the last A Muse In Her Feelings coming in 2020. In the interim, they released the deluxe EP Amusing Her Feelings featuring Miguel and the collaborative tape Cheers To The Best Memories with Ty Dolla $ign in 2021.

Dvsn is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.