Kicking off what may be a year of OVO releases, PartyNextDoor shared his third album, PartyMobile, at the end of March. Fans of the OVO camp can now shift their attention to Dvsn as they prepare to release their own third album, A Muse In Her Feelings, next week. Four singles have been released already, including “Miss Me” and “No Cryin’” with Future, and on Wednesday Dvsn took to social media to share the trailer for the upcoming album, revealing its concept and some additional guest apperances.

Acknowledging their rather quiet activity since their Morning After album in 2017, the trailer begins with a female voice sharing the theme of the album, namely, “Why are we in our feelings?” The trailer paints the album as a kind of documentary, one that finds Dvsn blurring the line between “investigative journalists and impromptu therapists.”

As the trailer comes to a close, the names of the guest appearances on A Muse In Her Feelings appear one-by-one on the screen. In addition to Snoh Aalegra and Future, Summer Walker, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, Popcaan, Buju Banton, Shantel May and Jessie Reyez will also appear on the upcoming album.

Watch the album trailer for A Muse In Her Feelings above.

A Muse In Her Feelings is out 04/17 via OVO Sound. Get it here.