Dvsn arguably had one of the best R&B albums in 2020 with A Muse In Their Feelings. The effort was their first in almost three years, but it was beyond worth the wait. However, the patience of their supporters will be rewarded to a further extent as the duo announced a new album with the arrival of their new single, “Use Somebody.” Upon listening to the song, it may have an extremely familiar tune and that’s because it interpolates Kings Of Leon’s 2008 hits: “Sex On Fire” and “Use Somebody,” both from their Only By The Night album. Dvsn’s first track of the year came with the news that their fourth album, Amusing Her Feeling, a play on the title of their third album, would drop next week.

USE SOMEBODY OUT NOW!https://t.co/k39IqpZKRw From the continuation chapter…

AMUSING HER FEELINGS

1/15/21

➗ pic.twitter.com/nIK2wSJrPw — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) January 8, 2021

A Muse In Their Feelings is a 16-track effort that sees the Toronto duo comprised of singer Daniel Day and producer Ninteen85 step out of their comfort zone and give their fans tracks that veered into the dancehall and New Orleans bounce lanes. They put out the excellent album with help from Partynextdoor, Ty Dolla Sign, Jessie Reyez, Summer Walker, and more. With that chapter in the past, fans can look forward to Amusing Her Feeling which arrives next week January 15.

You can listen to “Use Somebody” above.

Amusing Her Feeling is out 01/15 via OVO/Warner.

Dvsn is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.