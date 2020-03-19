It’s a busy day in OVO land as DVSN releases their latest song and shares the release date of their upcoming third album. The slow-burning “Between Us” features Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra and — in typical Nineteen85 fashion — is built around a filtered interpolation of a classic ’90s R&B hit: Usher’s 1998 No. 1 “Nice & Slow.”

Singer Daniel Daley utilizes the slow-burning sample to seduce the song’s addressee, crooning on the chorus: “I don’t want nothing in between us, nothing there to stop the feeling.” According to a press release, the group said of the collaboration: “We’ve never been afraid to take risks in our songwriting, and this time is no different. With Snoh’s help, we were able to casually blur the lines of communication and temptation.”

Take from that what you will, but don’t be surprised if Daley imitates his OVO Sound boss Drake and pops out with a secret kid sometime soon. Meanwhile, the R&B revivalist duo’s third album was also given a release date of April 17, 2020 as well as an intriguing title: A Muse In Her Feelings. It’s the followup to 2017’s The Morning After.

Press play on “Between Us” above and pre-order A Muse In Her Feelings here.

