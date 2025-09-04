Before taking off on his 3LWorld Tour this winter, Earl Sweatshirt is making sure there’s plenty of promo for his newly released album, Live, Laugh, Love. After dropping off the video for “Crisco” last week, he follows up today with the clip for “Exhaust.”
In typical Earl fashion, the video bucks tradition by shooting everything out-of-focus, allowing the listener to (ahem) focus on the words and music rather than the visuals. The hazy effect does complement Earl’s blunted, stream-of-consciousness observational style really well, though.
You can listen to Earl Sweatshirt’s “Exhaust” video above, and the dates for his tour below.
Earl Sweatshirt Tour Dates 2025-2026
10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/ Denzel Curry & Freddie Gibbs)
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
11/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/25 – Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
11/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven
11/29 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
120/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo
01/20 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli
01/22 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
01/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
01/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
01/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
01/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
01/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY
01/31 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
02/02 – Rome, Italy @ Hacienda
02/03 – Milan, Italy @ Farbique
02/04 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
02/06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik
02/07 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
02/08 – Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik
02/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
02/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
02/13 – London, UK @ Exhibition
02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
02/17 – Paris, France @ Trabendo
02/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
02/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo
Live, Laugh, Love is out now via Tan Cressida and Warner Records. You can find more info here.