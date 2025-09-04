Before taking off on his 3LWorld Tour this winter, Earl Sweatshirt is making sure there’s plenty of promo for his newly released album, Live, Laugh, Love. After dropping off the video for “Crisco” last week, he follows up today with the clip for “Exhaust.”

In typical Earl fashion, the video bucks tradition by shooting everything out-of-focus, allowing the listener to (ahem) focus on the words and music rather than the visuals. The hazy effect does complement Earl’s blunted, stream-of-consciousness observational style really well, though.

You can listen to Earl Sweatshirt’s “Exhaust” video above, and the dates for his tour below.