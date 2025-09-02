Earl Sweatshirt may have sent an imposter to the listening event for his new album, Live Laugh Love, but it sounds like he’s ready to show up and perform for himself, now that he’s announced a massive world tour.

The 3LWorldTour starts October 31 at Red Rocks in Colorado, where he’ll perform alongside Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs, and runs through mid-December in Seattle before hopping the pond in January to take on Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale beginning September 5th at 10 AM local time, with artist pre-sale beginning tomorrow, September 3rd at 10 AM local time through Friday, September 5th at 9 AM local time. See below for the tour dates and find more info here.

10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/ Denzel Curry & Freddie Gibbs)

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/25 – Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

11/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

11/29 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

120/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo

01/20 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli

01/22 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

01/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

01/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

01/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

01/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

01/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY

01/31 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

02/02 – Rome, Italy @ Hacienda

02/03 – Milan, Italy @ Farbique

02/04 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

02/06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik

02/07 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

02/08 – Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik

02/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

02/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

02/13 – London, UK @ Exhibition

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

02/17 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

02/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

02/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo