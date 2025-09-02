Earl Sweatshirt may have sent an imposter to the listening event for his new album, Live Laugh Love, but it sounds like he’s ready to show up and perform for himself, now that he’s announced a massive world tour.
The 3LWorldTour starts October 31 at Red Rocks in Colorado, where he’ll perform alongside Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs, and runs through mid-December in Seattle before hopping the pond in January to take on Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale beginning September 5th at 10 AM local time, with artist pre-sale beginning tomorrow, September 3rd at 10 AM local time through Friday, September 5th at 9 AM local time. See below for the tour dates and find more info here.
10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/ Denzel Curry & Freddie Gibbs)
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
11/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/25 – Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
11/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven
11/29 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
120/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo
01/20 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli
01/22 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
01/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
01/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
01/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
01/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
01/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY
01/31 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
02/02 – Rome, Italy @ Hacienda
02/03 – Milan, Italy @ Farbique
02/04 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
02/06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik
02/07 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
02/08 – Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik
02/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
02/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
02/13 – London, UK @ Exhibition
02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
02/17 – Paris, France @ Trabendo
02/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
02/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo