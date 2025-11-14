Earl Sweatshirt seems happy lately. The LA rapper, once notable for not liking sh*t and never going outside, is all smiles (and outdoors!) in his videos for Live, Laugh, Love, including the latest one, “Gamma.”

Set at a backyard cookout, the video features cameos from Earl’s artist friends like Zack Fox and Fousheé, as well as family and even Earl’s kids, who show off a little basketball acumen on the backyard hoop. There’s a bounce house and a spin art station; all in all, it looks like a great time.

Earl is currently on his Live Laugh Love tour, which kicked off on Halloween at Red Rocks, and will continue until December 16 in Seattle. This weekend, he’ll be performing at Camp Flog Gnaw in LA. He’ll spend the holidays at home, then head overseas for the European leg o of the tour, so it’s nice that he got to spend some time with family and friends before his trip. You can see the dates below.

Watch Earl Sweatshirt’s “Gamma” video above.

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/25 – Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

11/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

11/29 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

120/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo

Live Laugh Love is out now via Tan Cressida Records and Warner Records. You can find more info here.