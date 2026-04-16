We’re now just a couple weeks away from Pompeii // Utility, the new joint album from Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and SURF GANG. It’s structured as a pair of albums, one from Earl and one from MIKE, with SURF GANG working on both projects and the two rappers making appearance on their non-native side of the LP.

“Chicago” is one of the Earl, tracks, though, where Mike sits it out. The song was shared today (April 16), alongside a video. The song and visual are under two minutse long, and it features green-screen footage of Earl and his associates chilling out by pyramids, on a tropical island, in a vibrant city, and essentially everywhere on Earth.

In a recent interview, Earl said of the album, “I feel obligated to put a lot into it because of the gift of getting to do this.” Mike chimed in, “[I’m] starting to see everything – no matter who it is or how we do it – as part of the same movement. We all have ownership and responsibility in a sense. It’s like there’s a pot, and we’re responsible for putting things back into that pot.”

Watch the “Chicago” video above. Check out the Pompeii // Utility cover art and tracklist below, as well as the trio’s upcoming tour dates.