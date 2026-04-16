We’re now just a couple weeks away from Pompeii // Utility, the new joint album from Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and SURF GANG. It’s structured as a pair of albums, one from Earl and one from MIKE, with SURF GANG working on both projects and the two rappers making appearance on their non-native side of the LP.
“Chicago” is one of the Earl, tracks, though, where Mike sits it out. The song was shared today (April 16), alongside a video. The song and visual are under two minutse long, and it features green-screen footage of Earl and his associates chilling out by pyramids, on a tropical island, in a vibrant city, and essentially everywhere on Earth.
In a recent interview, Earl said of the album, “I feel obligated to put a lot into it because of the gift of getting to do this.” Mike chimed in, “[I’m] starting to see everything – no matter who it is or how we do it – as part of the same movement. We all have ownership and responsibility in a sense. It’s like there’s a pot, and we’re responsible for putting things back into that pot.”
Watch the “Chicago” video above. Check out the Pompeii // Utility cover art and tracklist below, as well as the trio’s upcoming tour dates.
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s Pompeii // Utility Album Cover Artwork
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s Pompeii // Utility Tracklist
Pompeii
1.”The Fall”
2.”MY WORST (rebuke)”
3.”Da Bid” Feat. Jadasea
4.”NOT 4TW” Feat. Anysia Kym
5.”THE POPE”
6.”AFRO”
7.”Minty”
8.”F.E.A.R.” Feat. Niontay
9.”Tampering”
10.”Shutter Island”
11.”Back LA” Feat. Na-Kel Smith
12.”Back Home”
13.”Kirkland” Feat. Earl Sweatshirt
14.”#FREE #MIKE”
15.”Man of the Month”
Utility
1.”this2shallpass”
2.”:( again :)”
3.”Home on the Range”
4. “React”
5.”Hot Water (Cahuilla)”
6.”rectangle lens”
7.”Leadbelly” Feat. MIKE
8.”quikk”
9.”Ew!”
10.”Earth”
11.”Chali 2na”
12.”Sisyphus”
13.”Locusts” Feat. Lerado Khalil
14.”Tour de France”
15.”Chicago”
16.”Book of Eli”
17.”AOK”
18.”Don’t Worry!”
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s 2026 Tour Dates: Home On The Range Tour
04/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks
05/22 — Auckland NZ @ Studio The Venue ¢
05/23 — Melbourne VIC @ Timberyard ¢ &
05/24 — Sydney SYD @ Sydney Opera House Vivid Live
05/27 — Brisbane QLD @ Tivoli ¢ &
06/09 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium $ %
06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $ %
06/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre $ %
06/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theatre $ %
06/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex $ %
06/16 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom $ !
06/18 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman $ !
06/19 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theatre $ !
06/20 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee $ !
06/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave $ !
06/23 — St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn $ ?
06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ ONC $ ?
06/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Rock Hall of Fame $ ?
06/27 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! $ ?
06/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts $ ?
06/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre $ @
07/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom $ @
07/02 — South Deerfield, MA @ Summerstage at Tree House Brewing $ @
07/07 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom $ @
07/08 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $ @
07/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall $ +
07/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National $ +
07/14 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa $ +
07/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore CLT $ +
07/17 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz $ +
07/18 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach $ +
08/07 — Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival €
08/21 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
08/22 — Salisbury, UK @ We Out Here £
08/25 — Glasgow, UK @ o2 Academy Glasgow $
08/26 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street $
08/27 — Paris, France @ Bourse de Commerce @ Pinault Collection £
08/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City $
08/29 — London, UK @ All Points East £
08/31 — London, UK @ o2 Forum Kentish Town $
09/02 — Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building $
09/03 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome $
09/05 — Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
09/06 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre $
09/08 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium $
$ with harrison (SURF GANG)
€ Earl Sweatshirt only
£ MIKE only with The Band of the Century
¢ with C.FRIM
& with Chef Chung
% with Na-Kel Smith
! with Cletus Strap
? with Lerado Khalil
@ with Anysia Kym
+ with Niontay
Pompeii // Utility is out 4/3 via 10k/Tan Cressida/SURF GANG Records. Find more information here.