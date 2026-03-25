Earlier this month, Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and SURF GANG revealed they had been working on a new project together, a joint double-album dubbed Pompeii // Utility. We got a taste of it then with “Minty” and “Earth,” and today (March 25), they’re back with another new song, “Leadbelly.”
The song confirms that the aforementioned two tracks preceding it were indicative of the sound of the project more broadly, as this one also exists in the same languid, woozy lane.
In a recent interview with The Face, Earl said of the project, “I feel obligated to put a lot into it because of the gift of getting to do this.” Mike added, “[I’m] starting to see everything – no matter who it is or how we do it – as part of the same movement. We all have ownership and responsibility in a sense. It’s like there’s a pot, and we’re responsible for putting things back into that pot.”
Watch the “Leadbelly” video above. Check out the Pompeii // Utility cover art and tracklist below, as well as the trio’s upcoming tour dates.
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s Pompeii // Utility Album Cover Artwork
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s Pompeii // Utility Tracklist
Pompeii
1.”The Fall”
2.”MY WORST (rebuke)”
3.”Da Bid” Feat. Jadasea
4.”NOT 4TW” Feat. Anysia Kym
5.”THE POPE”
6.”AFRO”
7.”Minty”
8.”F.E.A.R.” Feat. Niontay
9.”Tampering”
10.”Shutter Island”
11.”Back LA” Feat. Na-Kel Smith
12.”Back Home”
13.”Kirkland” Feat. Earl Sweatshirt
14.”#FREE #MIKE”
15.”Man of the Month”
Utility
1.”this2shallpass”
2.”:( again :)”
3.”Home on the Range”
4. “React”
5.”Hot Water (Cahuilla)”
6.”rectangle lens”
7.”Leadbelly” Feat. MIKE
8.”quikk”
9.”Ew!”
10.”Earth”
11.”Chali 2na”
12.”Sisyphus”
13.”Locusts” Feat. Lerado Khalil
14.”Tour de France”
15.”Chicago”
16.”Book of Eli”
17.”AOK”
18.”Don’t Worry!”
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s 2026 Tour Dates: Home On The Range Tour
04/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks
05/22 — Auckland NZ @ Studio The Venue ¢
05/23 — Melbourne VIC @ Timberyard ¢ &
05/24 — Sydney SYD @ Sydney Opera House Vivid Live
05/27 — Brisbane QLD @ Tivoli ¢ &
06/09 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium $ %
06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $ %
06/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre $ %
06/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theatre $ %
06/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex $ %
06/16 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom $ !
06/18 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman $ !
06/19 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theatre $ !
06/20 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee $ !
06/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave $ !
06/23 — St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn $ ?
06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ ONC $ ?
06/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Rock Hall of Fame $ ?
06/27 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! $ ?
06/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts $ ?
06/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre $ @
07/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom $ @
07/02 — South Deerfield, MA @ Summerstage at Tree House Brewing $ @
07/07 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom $ @
07/08 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $ @
07/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall $ +
07/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National $ +
07/14 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa $ +
07/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore CLT $ +
07/17 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz $ +
07/18 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach $ +
08/07 — Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival €
08/21 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
08/22 — Salisbury, UK @ We Out Here £
08/25 — Glasgow, UK @ o2 Academy Glasgow $
08/26 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street $
08/27 — Paris, France @ Bourse de Commerce @ Pinault Collection £
08/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City $
08/29 — London, UK @ All Points East £
08/31 — London, UK @ o2 Forum Kentish Town $
09/02 — Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building $
09/03 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome $
09/05 — Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
09/06 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre $
09/08 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium $
$ with harrison (SURF GANG)
€ Earl Sweatshirt only
£ MIKE only with The Band of the Century
¢ with C.FRIM
& with Chef Chung
% with Na-Kel Smith
! with Cletus Strap
? with Lerado Khalil
@ with Anysia Kym
+ with Niontay
Pompeii // Utility is out 4/3 via 10k/Tan Cressida/SURF GANG Records. Find more information here.