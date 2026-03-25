Earlier this month, Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and SURF GANG revealed they had been working on a new project together, a joint double-album dubbed Pompeii // Utility. We got a taste of it then with “Minty” and “Earth,” and today (March 25), they’re back with another new song, “Leadbelly.”

The song confirms that the aforementioned two tracks preceding it were indicative of the sound of the project more broadly, as this one also exists in the same languid, woozy lane.

In a recent interview with The Face, Earl said of the project, “I feel obligated to put a lot into it because of the gift of getting to do this.” Mike added, “[I’m] starting to see everything – no matter who it is or how we do it – as part of the same movement. We all have ownership and responsibility in a sense. It’s like there’s a pot, and we’re responsible for putting things back into that pot.”

Watch the “Leadbelly” video above. Check out the Pompeii // Utility cover art and tracklist below, as well as the trio’s upcoming tour dates.