For years now, collaborators and friends Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and SURF GANG have secretly been working on something together, and now they’re ready to share. Today (March 10), they announced Pompeii // Utility, a new collaborative double-album that has 33 tracks and is set to arrive on April 3.
The news comes with a video for the songs “Minty” and “Earth.” The tracks are a natural pair, as they both boast woozy vibes but in different ways. A press release notes the album “evokes African and diasporic traditions where art and story are collective, iterative, relational — part of a larger whole.”
Furthermore, Earl, MIKE, and SURF GANG are all going on tour together, with the Home On The Range Tour spanning from June to September. Pre-sale tickets are available starting March 11 at 10 a.m. local time (with the password “UTILITY”), and the general on-sale starts March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Check out the Pompeii // Utility cover art and tracklist below, followed by the tour dates.
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s Pompeii // Utility Album Cover Artwork
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s Pompeii // Utility Tracklist
Pompeii
1.”The Fall”
2.”MY WORST (rebuke)”
3.”Da Bid” Feat. Jadasea
4.”NOT 4TW” Feat. Anysia Kym
5.”THE POPE”
6.”AFRO”
7.”Minty”
8.”F.E.A.R.” Feat. Niontay
9.”Tampering”
10.”Shutter Island”
11.”Back LA” Feat. Na-Kel Smith
12.”Back Home”
13.”Kirkland” Feat. Earl Sweatshirt
14.”#FREE #MIKE”
15.”Man of the Month”
Utility
1.”this2shallpass”
2.”:( again :)”
3.”Home on the Range”
4. “React”
5.”Hot Water (Cahuilla)”
6.”rectangle lens”
7.”Leadbelly” Feat. MIKE
8.”quikk”
9.”Ew!”
10.”Earth”
11.”Chali 2na”
12.”Sisyphus”
13.”Locusts” Feat. Lerado Khalil
14.”Tour de France”
15.”Chicago”
16.”Book of Eli”
17.”AOK”
18.”Don’t Worry!”
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, And SURF GANG’s 2026 Tour Dates: Home On The Range Tour
04/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks
06/09 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium $
06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $
06/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre $
06/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theatre $
06/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex $
06/16 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom $
06/18 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman $
06/19 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theatre $
06/20 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee $
06/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave $
06/23 — St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn $
06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ ONC $
06/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Rock Hall of Fame $
06/27 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! $
06/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts $
06/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre $
07/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom $
07/02 — South Deerfield, MA @ Summerstage at Tree House Brewing $
07/07 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom $
07/08 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $
07/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall $
07/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National $
07/14 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa $
07/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore CLT $
07/17 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz $
07/18 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach $
08/07 — Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival €
08/22 — Salisbury, UK @ We Out Here £
08/25 — Glasgow, UK @ o2 Academy Glasgow $
08/26 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street $
08/27 — Paris, France @ Bourse De Commerce £
08/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City $
08/29 — London, UK @ All Points East £
08/31 — London, UK @ o2 Forum Kentish Town $
09/02 — Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building $
09/03 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome $
09/06 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre $
09/08 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium $
$ with Harrison [SURF GANG]
€ Earl Sweatshirt only
£ MIKE only with the Band Of The Century
Pompeii // Utility is out 4/3 via 10k/Tan Cressida/SURF GANG Records. Find more information here.