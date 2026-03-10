For years now, collaborators and friends Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and SURF GANG have secretly been working on something together, and now they’re ready to share. Today (March 10), they announced Pompeii // Utility, a new collaborative double-album that has 33 tracks and is set to arrive on April 3.

The news comes with a video for the songs “Minty” and “Earth.” The tracks are a natural pair, as they both boast woozy vibes but in different ways. A press release notes the album “evokes African and diasporic traditions where art and story are collective, iterative, relational — part of a larger whole.”

Furthermore, Earl, MIKE, and SURF GANG are all going on tour together, with the Home On The Range Tour spanning from June to September. Pre-sale tickets are available starting March 11 at 10 a.m. local time (with the password “UTILITY”), and the general on-sale starts March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Check out the Pompeii // Utility cover art and tracklist below, followed by the tour dates.