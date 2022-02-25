Atlanta hip-hop duo Earthgang have been grinding forever, but recently, they’ve been getting the shine they always deserved. After J. Cole signed them to his Dreamville label, they released their eclectic debut, Mirrorland, and have been teasing a follow-up for a minute now. After another January date was thrown in the mix, Ghetto Gods was finally slated for release, and came out today. It’s chock full of features from other Atlanta legends, like Future and 2 Chainz, and if you want to get a taste of what their collaborations with hip-hop royalty sound like, check out “Billi” featuring Future up top.

Along with him, the album features cameos from J.I.D., fellow Dreamville artist Ari Lennox, of course label head J. Cole jumped on a track, Musiq Soulchild and Nick Canon are also featured. Disappointingly, CeeLo Green is also involved with the project, despite his past conviction of drugging a woman and raping her. A press release about the album describes it as “a sonic reminder of the godhood present in all of us and a study in how our environments create our reality, which, through dedication, faith and belief can be transmuted into whatever we desire.” Check out “Billi” above and stream the album below.