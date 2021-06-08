Dreamville Brings A Mini-Festival To Red Rocks Amphitheatre In Colorado

Although the pandemic forced the cancelation of numerous concerts, festivals, and tours, as live entertainment returns, fans who missed out on last year’s festivities are getting some consolation. One of the festivals that was canceled, the Dreamville Festival, is sort of coming back in a smaller capacity as Dreamville On The Rocks, a one-day mini-fest featuring nearly the entire roster at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The label’s social accounts posted a motion flyer providing the details and revealing the lineup and date: October 23, 2021.

Although team captain J. Cole is notably absent — perhaps he’ll be participating in some NBA team’s fall training camp, hoping to continue his professional basketball career — all of the label’s other roster mainstays are accounted for. Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and Omen are all listed, which could also be a good sign for expected releases from each after a year of relative inactivity (although Earthgang and JID both participated in the Spillage Village album Spilligion in 2020).

Dreamville On The Rocks doesn’t appear to be as big of an event as the original Dreamville Festival was planned to be with no announced guests from outside the label and only one day, but perhaps the crew is using it as a dry-run to shake off the rust before announcing a larger event down the line. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am. You can find more information at Dreamville.com.