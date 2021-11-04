More than two years after they released their eclectic debut album Mirrorland, Earthgang is finally gearing up to share their follow-up. The Atlanta duo, comprised of rappers Olu and WowGr8, announced the release date for their upcoming project, Ghetto Gods, and fans won’t have to wait too long: It’s set to drop on January 28. Earthgang delivered the news through a trailer that’s narrated by fellow Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and it finds the duo giving listeners a taste of what can expect to hear.

It’s been a long road towards the release of Ghetto Gods. The group previously announced it would arrive on the same day as J. Cole’s The Off-Season, which dropped on May 14. Unfortunately, that day came and went without the arrival of Ghetto Gods. To make the wait better, Earthgang released a number of loosies over the course of the next few months, including “Erykah” and “Aretha,” as well as remixes of Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” and their own single, “Options,” with Wale and Coi Leray.

BIODEGHETTABLE EURO TOUR 2022 ⚡️⚡️ TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 11/5/21 pic.twitter.com/Dlmz6d2euB — EARTHGANG #GHETTOGODS OTW! (@EarthGang) November 3, 2021

Earthgang also shared the dates for their Biodeghettable European tour, which will start on March 7 in Ireland and continue throughout the month before bringing things to an end on March 31 in Norway.

You can watch the trailer for Ghetto Gods in the post above.