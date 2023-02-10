Earthgang probably had a great time in Los Angeles for the Grammys over the weekend. However, the trip didn’t end like they thought it would: The duo recently took to social media to ask fans to help them find a bag, containing hard drives with new music, that is now missing.

“This black bag was last seen in LA Grammy weekend,” Earthgang wrote on Twitter. “In it was our drives with our latest music. RT!! If anybody has seen it pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee DM us.” They then shared a clearer photo of the bag and added, “A better close up pick of it. Pleeeeeeeease DM us if you’ve seen it!!”

A Twitter user asked if the post was “a joke or a quest” and Earthgang replied, “No quest it’s deadass either lost or was stolen.”

The duo has yet to offer an update about the hard drives, so they are presumably still missing.

It’s a hard time for artists. Late last year, alternative pop star Lana Del Rey had her backpack stolen, which also had hard drives with music. “So I want to talk to you guys about something for a minute,” she said in a video. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute and the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it. Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives. I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster which I didn’t have backed up on the Cloud because we do not have any Cloud systems that we access.”