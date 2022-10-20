Lana Del Rey has been churning out albums excessively within recent years, with Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Blue Banisters, and Norman F*cking Rockwell. She even published a poetry book while she was at it. The singer was planning on not slowing down, but now she might have to due to her recent confession that her things have been stolen.

The pop star posted a video on her private Instagram, @honeymoon, talking to her phone camera. “So I want to talk to you guys about something for a minute,” she starts off. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute and the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it. Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives. I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster which I didn’t have backed up on the Cloud because we do not have any Cloud systems that we access.”

She continued, “Despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos. I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come. And despite so many safety factors in so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”