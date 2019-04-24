Press Here

For a while now, it’s been known that Andrew Slater, a producer and former president of Capitol Records, was working on Echo In The Canyon, a documentary that explores the ’60s Laurel Canyon music scene. Today, though, there is some exciting new information about the movie: It will be accompanied by a soundtrack album (out on May 24 via BMG), featuring covers of classic songs from the era by contemporary artists. The first taste of the soundtrack is a cover of The Mamas & The Papas’ “Go Where You Wanna Go” (their first single back in 1965) performed by Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos, the latter formerly of Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros.

Aside from those two, the album also features recordings by Neil Young, Cat Power, Beck, Fiona Apple, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor, Stephen Stills, and Josh Homme, the latter of whom covers The Monkees’ “She,” a recording that isn’t in the film and is therefore exclusive to the soundtrack. Dylan (who is an executive producer of the film) also plays a significant role in the movie, as he conducts interviews with artists like Brian Wilson, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Michelle Phillips, Jackson Browne, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Roger McGuinn, John Sebastian, and Lou Adler.