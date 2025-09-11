Ed Sheeran Has Plans For A Posthumous Album Called ‘Eject’ In His Will

Ed Sheeran’s new album Play is out tomorrow (September 12). Sheeran is thinking much further into the future than that, though, as per his will, fans will one day have a posthumous album titled Eject.

Sheeran talked Apple Music’s Zane Lowe through it in an interview shared yesterday (September 10), saying:

“It’s actually in my will and Cherry [Seaborn, his wife] gets to pick the tracks for it. It’s fully, like… it’s in there if I were to go tomorrow. […] My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18, so when I pass away. Choose the ten best. And it’s like, imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there’s early 16-year-old Beatles recordings and then right up to it, the ten best of his entire career. Lots of people won’t like that of me, but there’ll be lots of my fans that would find that super interesting.”

He elaborated on the reasons behind his planning, saying, “You know how posthumous albums come out but they’re sort of unplanned? I want to sort make a planned one. And I’ll talk to Cherry throughout my life, like, “I really I like one, I really like this one, I really like this one.’ […] I don’t want to go and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned.”

