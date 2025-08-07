Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint (aka Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter series) are both famous redheads who look at least somewhat alike beyond their hair coloring. Sheeran has taken advantage of that fact by tapping Grint to star in his new “A Little More” video.

In it, Grint plays a Sheeran doppelganger who can’t stop running into Sheeran.

Sheeran and Grint have a long history with each other, as fans of both know. For one, this is their second video together, as Grint also starred in Sheeran’s visual for “Lego House” in 2011. (The “A Little More” video picks up where the “Lego House” clip’s plot left off.) Grint joked in 2017 that Sheeran wasn’t an actual person, but a character he created, saying, “After Potter, all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic, so I created a character. He’d have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair, so I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed, Ed Sheeran.”

That year, he also told James Corden of being confused for Sheeran by fans out in public, “It’s kind of 50/50 now. If someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed, or I could be me.”

Watch the “A Little More” video above.