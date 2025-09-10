Ed Sheeran’s new album Play is out in a couple days. The next album, dubbed Rewind, is already just about finished. That doesn’t mean it will be out soon, though.

As NME notes, Sheeran said in a recent interview:

“I made Play and Rewind at the same time, and we finished Play first because it felt like the most exciting one. So Rewind is, I’d say, two months off being totally locked and loaded and ready to go. […] I guess at some point in the next 18 months, it will come out.”

He also discussed the similarities and differences between the projects, saying, “They’re very much like twin albums. But one lent more into Indian culture and one lent more into nostalgia. So they veered off in different directions. […] With each album you have the songs you think are the singles, and then in the gaps… basically you have to do purposeful songs rather than having 10 singles. You do a song like ‘Azizam’ and a song like ‘Sapphire,’ but then a song like ‘Old Phone’ and ‘A Little More.’ I feel like they give the album a journey and purpose rather than it just being bangers.”

