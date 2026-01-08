The reggaeton Mexa revolution is upon us and El Malilla (real name: Fernando Hernández Flores) is leading the charge while also making his mark as a multi-hyphenate. “I’m in the best moment of my career,” El Malilla tells UPROXX while discussing his the upward trajectory of his music career and his experiences branching out as an actor, model, and entrepreneur. “I’m having fun doing concerts and going to the studio to make music. I believe when a person starts achieving fame, they can lose sight of who they once were. I’m happy, excited, and grateful because I’ve found the perfect balance between being “El Malilla” the artist, and Fernando.” Reggaeton music comes from the Caribbean and it’s especially rooted in Puerto Rico and Panama. As a child, El Malilla grew up on the music of the legends of the genre like J Álvarez, Arcángel, and Gotay El Autentiko. Despite Mexico being one of the countries that consumes reggaeton music the most, there weren’t many Mexican artists finding success in the genre. For the past 10 years, El Malilla has remained determined to bring reggaeton Mexa to the forefront. Last year, he not only made history as the first Mexican reggaeton artist to perform at Coachella, he also collaborated with reggaeton giants like J Balvin, Jowell y Randy, J Álvarez, and Gotay El Autentiko. To tide fans over until his second album, the singer released two EPs in his Tu Maliante Bebé series. He’s also gearing up for a tour of Mexico, including a concert at the emblematic Palacio De Los Deportes. To nurture more reggaeton Mexa talent, El Malilla runs his own record label, La Esquina Inc. He recently added acting to his growing resume in the HBO Max series Vgly. Over Zoom, El Malilla caught up with UPROXX about the reggaeton Mexa movement, his breakthrough year, and his vision for 2026. After performing outside of Mexico for the first time in places like Coachella, how would you describe this past year? It was the biggest year in my career in terms of performing at international festivals like Coachella. In terms of brands, I’ve done campaigns with Air Jordan, Ray-Ban, and now YSL. It was an important year for growth and in 2026, there will be even more surprises. I promise. I’ll be doing the Tu Maliante Bebé Tour in Mexico and later this year, I’m going to announce the tour for the US. You’re featured on Cachirula and Loojan’s remix of “Beiby” and they’re going to perform at Coachella this year. Is there a chance that they could bring out you as a special guest? That’s going to be a surprise. [Laughs.] How do you feel to be a face of the reggaeton Mexa scene? It’s a very big responsibility, but it’s also a beautiful one. I’m very happy. I’m so excited that I’m not only representative of this genre. Now there’s more artists that are putting their hearts and souls into the genre. That’s what it’s all about: for more Mexican artists to be out there representing our flag.

You collaborated with J Balvin on the “G Low Kitty” remix. What does it mean for you to have his support? Jose [J Balvin] is a very assertive person that’s always looking towards the future. He’s worked very hard and understands the business of this industry, but I’ve also had the chance to get to know him personally. I feel very satisfied to have collaborated with big and international artists, but when you get to know them on a personal level, it’s beautiful to see that there’s more good than bad people in the world. This industry can be dark, so it’s a pleasure for me to have that connection with Jose. There’s more big collaborations coming to surprise people. Two pioneers in the genre, Jowell y Randy, featured on the “B de Bellako” remix. What was the experience like to work with them? It was very satisfying because Jowell y Randy are artists that I used to listen to when I was a kid. When I was in middle school, I enjoyed their perreo music. It’s very crazy to think that I have a song with artists that I listened to when I was younger. I feel the same way now about having songs with J Álvarez and Gotay El Autentiko. Speaking of J Álvarez and Gotay El Autentiko, you collaborated with them and other reggaeton artists from around the world on Tu Maliante Bebé, Vol. 2. What did that solidarity of reggaeton artists on your EP mean to you? It was very beautiful because they’re artists that I’ve admired and listened to for a while. To have songs with them and Kaydy Cain and Lucky Brown is very satisfying. It’s been very gratifying as well because I had the pleasure of working on these songs with each one of them in the studio. I got to connect with all these artists in person and we got to create these beautiful songs together. Who would you love to collaborate with next? I would love to collaborate with everyone. That’s why I’m taking singing classes, so one day I’ll be able to sing with Justin Bieber. [Laughs.] I loved seeing you be an ally to your LGBTQ+ fans with the “Rebote” music video. What does that connection you have with the LGBTQ+ community mean to you? It’s a blessing because the LGBTQ+ community has always been there for me. They have always supported me and listened to my music. I have a surprise for my LGBTQ+ fans, which is a perreito [reggaeton song] that they’re going to love. They’re going to say, “I didn’t expect to hear this kind of song from El Malilla.” I always take them into account and there’s times where I do things for them to let them know that I’m grateful for their support. I recorded the music video for “Rebote” in a very emblematic gay club, Spartacus, in Nezahualcóyotl. This month, I’m going to come with a surprise that I know everyone will love.