J Balvin is bouncing back. After taking a breather to focus on himself and his family, the Colombian superstar has returned with his new album Rayo. The electrifying LP reflects J Balvin’s return to his reggaeton roots with longtime collaborators like Feid while looking to the genre’s future with rising stars Ryan Castro, Blessd, Carín León, and more.

“This is an era full of joy,” J Balvin says. “This is an era where I am making music for myself, remembering those beginnings that pushed me to be what we are today, and I’m happy to share this with the world alongside a new generation of very talented artists. This era is pa’ la cultura [for the culture].”

Rayo is named after J Balvin’s first car from when he was getting his music career off the ground in Medellín, Colombia. After a few years of grinding, he broke through in 2013 with his album La Familia while putting his country on the map in the reggaeton scene. Other artists from Medellín who have become stars following J Balvin’s success include Maluma, Karol G, and Feid, who started out as one of his co-writers. After becoming a father in 2021, J Balvin stepped away from the spotlight to take care of his mental health and his son Río. In April, he kicked off his comeback with performances at Coachella that included a Will Smith cameo.

Rayo is like a fresh jolt to J Balvin’s electronic reggaeton sound as he teams up with titans in the genre like Zion and Chencho Corleone. J Balvin also reunites with Feid for the alluring “Doblexxó” and continues to use his platform to highlight the next wave of Latin urban acts like Omar Courtz, Yovngchimi, and Quevedo in the swaggering banger “En Alta.” Over Zoom, J Balvin talked with Uproxx about taking time off, his comeback album, and his legacy.

How would you describe the experience of stepping away to focus on your family and raising your son Río?

Besides meeting my best friend, my son, being a father has taught me many things. I love watching Río, watching him grow up, and him continuing to teach me things. It has been a wonderful time for me, my family, and especially for my new music. It feels amazing to come back with 15 songs and a whole new album to share with my fans. I couldn’t be happier right now with Rayo.

What was the experience like to perform at Coachella and have Will Smith come out as your special guest?

It is one of the best things that has happened to me in my life: Representing Latinos at one of the most important festivals in the world and also being fortunate to bring Will Smith to the stage. For a moment, I didn’t even believe it. I am still amazed by the power of music and how it unites cultures and people. It was an experience from another planet.

Why did you want to name your album Rayo after your first car?

Rayo is full of stories and lessons. My first car took me to many places that shaped my career as an artist and as a person. Rayo means a lot to me, as my friends would say, who also joined me in those adventures of riding in a red car through Colombia.

You and Feid go back to the days of your 2016 album Energia. What was the experience like to work with him again “Doblexxó”?

I greatly admire Feid and what he has achieved. We have a lot of history together. It was time to give people this duo again.