J Balvin is bouncing back. After taking a breather to focus on himself and his family, the Colombian superstar has returned with his new album Rayo. The electrifying LP reflects J Balvin’s return to his reggaeton roots with longtime collaborators like Feid while looking to the genre’s future with rising stars Ryan Castro, Blessd, Carín León, and more.
“This is an era full of joy,” J Balvin says. “This is an era where I am making music for myself, remembering those beginnings that pushed me to be what we are today, and I’m happy to share this with the world alongside a new generation of very talented artists. This era is pa’ la cultura [for the culture].”
Rayo is named after J Balvin’s first car from when he was getting his music career off the ground in Medellín, Colombia. After a few years of grinding, he broke through in 2013 with his album La Familia while putting his country on the map in the reggaeton scene. Other artists from Medellín who have become stars following J Balvin’s success include Maluma, Karol G, and Feid, who started out as one of his co-writers. After becoming a father in 2021, J Balvin stepped away from the spotlight to take care of his mental health and his son Río. In April, he kicked off his comeback with performances at Coachella that included a Will Smith cameo.
Rayo is like a fresh jolt to J Balvin’s electronic reggaeton sound as he teams up with titans in the genre like Zion and Chencho Corleone. J Balvin also reunites with Feid for the alluring “Doblexxó” and continues to use his platform to highlight the next wave of Latin urban acts like Omar Courtz, Yovngchimi, and Quevedo in the swaggering banger “En Alta.” Over Zoom, J Balvin talked with Uproxx about taking time off, his comeback album, and his legacy.
How would you describe the experience of stepping away to focus on your family and raising your son Río?
Besides meeting my best friend, my son, being a father has taught me many things. I love watching Río, watching him grow up, and him continuing to teach me things. It has been a wonderful time for me, my family, and especially for my new music. It feels amazing to come back with 15 songs and a whole new album to share with my fans. I couldn’t be happier right now with Rayo.
What was the experience like to perform at Coachella and have Will Smith come out as your special guest?
It is one of the best things that has happened to me in my life: Representing Latinos at one of the most important festivals in the world and also being fortunate to bring Will Smith to the stage. For a moment, I didn’t even believe it. I am still amazed by the power of music and how it unites cultures and people. It was an experience from another planet.
Why did you want to name your album Rayo after your first car?
Rayo is full of stories and lessons. My first car took me to many places that shaped my career as an artist and as a person. Rayo means a lot to me, as my friends would say, who also joined me in those adventures of riding in a red car through Colombia.
You and Feid go back to the days of your 2016 album Energia. What was the experience like to work with him again “Doblexxó”?
I greatly admire Feid and what he has achieved. We have a lot of history together. It was time to give people this duo again.
You broke down boundaries for reggaeton from Medellín. What do you think about the success of the artists from your hometown like Karol G, Maluma, Feid, Ryan Castro, and Blessd?
They were not easy barriers to break down and I did not do it alone either. Many of us had been doing interesting things with reggaeton in Medellín. Nowadays, seeing my colleagues breaking records with music makes me proud of our country and hard work. Karol G and her tour made history. Being the first Latin artist to sell out the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid four times is something to admire. Feid and Maluma are also doing incredible things and they are followed by Blessd, Ryan, and the people coming up behind them. There are many artists who are raising our flag high. I’m happy for all of them.
On your album, you’re also teaming up with rising Latin urban acts from Puerto Rico like Yovngchimi, Luar La L, Omar Courtz, and Dei V. What was the experience like to work with them?
This is by and for the culture. They are the new generation that I admire and I listen to their music. Having them on this album means that we share the same energy and that we are looking to continue expanding Latin music around the world.
You also recently teamed up with Mexican reggaeton acts like El Malilla, El Bogueto, Yeri Mua, and Uzielito Mix on the “G Low Kitty” remix. What do you think about the reggaeton Mexa music scene?
Mexico is also awakening a new generation of Latin urban artists. Mexico is a huge country and the fact that the genre is being heard only brings good news. There is a lot of talent in Mexico and there is much more to discover in the reggaeton Mexa scene.
Speaking of Mexico, you joined forces with música Mexicana star Carín León on “Stoker.” How would you describe the experience of collaborating with him?
The big surprise on Rayo! Carín is a great artist. All my respect to him. “Stoker” challenged us both to do something different. At the end of the day, celebrating with Carin after the Coachella show paid off. [Laughs.]
What do you want people to take away from Rayo?
You have to do what makes you happy in a way that makes you happy. Vibing with what you do is the important thing to be able to enjoy your work and what you’re doing. Above all, you should be able to transmit that feeling to others.
What’s life been like balancing being a father and a global pop star?
Being precise with times and space is essential. I try not to mix the two that much. Although sometimes they do intersect, let me be clear in saying that I love my job but my family is my priority.
Will there be a US tour soon?
New tour dates are coming for sure. We’ll talk more about it very soon.
What do you want to accomplish next in your career?
There are still many accomplishments to achieve. There’s many places to visit and perform in. Whether I’m accomplishing things with my music, by giving more Latin flavor to the world, or through my Vibra En Alta Foundation. With my foundation, we want to focus on children and young people who are vibing with who they are.
What do you see for the future of reggaeton?
I think we are in good hands. An incredible generation of new talent is coming. They’re very talented and creative people. There is still much to explore and cultures to unite through the genre.