We’re just a week away from Super Bowl LVI, which means we’re a week from the game’s Halftime Show, which features an eclectic array of performers: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. The artists are expected to perform classic songs from their catalogs, with a slim chance of them performing some new and/or unreleased tracks. Another thing viewers will catch during the halftime show is a performance from a pair of deaf rappers.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Eminem has invited Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe to take the stage during the show. Forbes and Warren will perform interpretations of the headliners’ songs in American Sign Language (ASL), which will. mark the first time that the NFL has ever incorporated ASL into their halftime show. It’s described as “an elevated accessibility experience” and the performance will be made available through the NBC Sports website and app.

“The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this,” Forbes told the Detroit Free Press during an interview. While it will be Forbes’ first appearance at a Super Bowl, Snipe previously appeared at last year’s game, where he joined Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church to perform the national anthem.