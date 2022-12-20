Argentina’s players and coaches returned home after winning the World Cup and got an unsurprisingly overwhelming reception from their fans. The squad made their way onto a bus and went through the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires, which led to fans packing into the streets to see the first group of players to bring the World Cup to their country since 1986.

An estimated 4 MILLION people have taken to the streets of Buenos Aires for Argentina's World Cup parade 🇦🇷

pic.twitter.com/08Lpt1WDH3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 20, 2022

At a certain point, things got so chaotic that the plug had to be pulled on the bus tour altogether, with the players moving from a bus to a helicopter.

#UPDATE Argentina's presidency said that the World Cup winning-team had been forced to abandon their open-top bus parade around Buenos Aires due to massive crowds and have instead embarked on a helicopter tour of the capital. pic.twitter.com/2qp8SilrjY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 20, 2022

Here’s a glimpse into just how nuts things got on their tour. At one point, the players tried to go underneath an overpass that was packed with people. A few supporters thought it’d be a good idea to try and jump on the bus, only for one person to miss completely and hit the deck.

Buenos Aires, Argentina has totally collapsed. The victory parade, if you can even call it that, has been cut short. This is the one of the few videos I’ve received that’s the safe to upload to social media. People were jumping into the bus. Just INSANE 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OKHfDy7zOB — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 20, 2022

As for Argentina’s players, they were pretty fired up about the whole thing, too. Here’s a glimpse of the scene on the bus, which included Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holding a doll that had France star Kylian Mbappe’s face on it.

Rodri De Paul with the good content over at IG pic.twitter.com/w0G922uODP — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) December 20, 2022

Between all of this and Lionel Messi having the most popular post in the history of Instagram, it’s been a pretty big couple of days in the world of Argentinian football.