Boldy James has undergone extensive surgery after suffering severe injuries from a car crash this past Monday (January 9). Following the two-car accident, the rapper was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. James’ publicist confirmed that accident took place in the Detroit Metropolitan area.

James, whose real name is James Clay Jones, underwent surgery on his neck after suffering from broken vertebrae and orthopedic injuries.

Prayers up for Boldy James 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Get well soon… pic.twitter.com/0BwLvICgIU — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 14, 2023

The rapper’s publicist said that Boldy has been removed from the ICU and is now in “stable condition.”

James and his family have issued a statement to the public, expressing their gratitude to “the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

The timing of the accident couldn’t be worse. Last June, the rapper announced that he was working on an album with beats from the legendary producer J Dilla. It’s unclear what the project’s intended release date was, but presumably, it will most likely be pushed back after the car accident.

James, a Detroit native, had become a staple on the local underground rap scene over the last decade. He previously collaborated with the iconic producer on Rebirth Of Detroit in 2012 alongside Chuck Inglish of The Cool Kids on the song “Detroit Game.”